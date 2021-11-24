Kuzma arrived at Capital One Arena for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets wearing the sweater, which has a price tag of more than $1,500, with a pair of black Rick Owens pants and white Amiri shoes. As cameras flashed and video rolled, the sleeves, which covered the 6-foot-10 Kuzma’s hands with plenty of fabric to spare, swayed back and forth above the floor as he made his way to the Wizards’ locker room. He rolled one sleeve up to open the door before disappearing out of sight but not out of mind. The look was ripe for some good-natured roasting.