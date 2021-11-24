The response calls attention to an ongoing issue for the Terrapins, who moved up in the Associated Press poll from No. 3 to No. 2 on Tuesday. Top-ranked South Carolina, No. 3 Connecticut and Baylor return first-team all-Americans in Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers and Smith. N.C. State features second-team pick Elissa Cunane. Coaches Dawn Staley (Gamecocks) and Geno Auriemma (Huskies) are regulars on national television interviews, but Maryland’s Brenda Frese is the reigning coach of the year. Terrapins guard Ashley Owusu was a third-team all-American last season, but she and Maryland seem to fly under the radar in a sport that already fights for attention.