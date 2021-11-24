“This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a joint written statement.
According to their announcement, the city, county and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority signed the settlement agreement with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL. Authorities in St. Louis “are still determining how settlement funds will be allocated,” according to the statement.
“The NFL and the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority have been able to fully resolve the dispute,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a written statement. “We appreciate the effort by all parties to reach a settlement and thank Judge Jack Garvey for his service as mediator.”
The Rams and an attorney for Kroenke did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It was not immediately clear whether Kroenke will pay the entire settlement. There reportedly has been recent discord among fellow NFL team owners over attempts by Kroenke to argue that he should not be responsible for the entire financial burden of the St. Louis lawsuit despite previously agreeing as part of the relocation vote to indemnify the other owners against any prospective legal ramifications.
The owners voted in January 2016 to allow the Rams to move from St. Louis to Inglewood, Calif. They were later joined in Los Angeles by the Chargers, who relocated from San Diego and now share SoFi Stadium with the Rams. The Raiders, who had sought to move from Oakland to Los Angeles, instead relocated to Las Vegas.
The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the sports complex authority filed the civil lawsuit in 2017 against Kroenke, the Rams, the NFL and team owners, accusing the league of violating its own franchise-relocation rules in a manner that broke state law. The plaintiffs said the Rams failed to meet the identified objective factors for relocation and failed to negotiate in good faith with St. Louis authorities.
The settlement allows the NFL to avoid a trial that had been scheduled to begin in January. The league and owners also avoid a hearing that had been scheduled to determine whether certain owners complied with a directive to submit financial information in relation to potential punitive damages.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, attorneys for Kroenke and the NFL were in St. Louis for a mediation session Tuesday with lawyers for the city, county and sports complex authority.