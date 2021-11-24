Raiders at Cowboys: In the midst of a stretch of three games in 12 days, the Cowboys will be without wide receiver Amari Cooper again because of coronavirus protocols, and they may be without wideout CeeDee Lamb because of concussion protocols. In a stinker of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Cowboys’ offensive line was missing left tackle Tyron Smith, who is expected to return from an ankle injury. Without him, Dallas could offer no protection for Dak Prescott, who didn’t complete a pass of 20 or more air yards and had only three that traveled 10 or more yards in the air. The running game never got untracked, either, with 82 yards rushing against an improved Kansas City defense. Ezekiel Elliott, who has an ankle injury, rushed for only 32 of those yards. Tony Pollard accounted for the other 50.