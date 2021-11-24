He is making them with such regularity that he should be established as an elite receiver in this league. Think about this: By the time Washington selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 draft, 11 receivers had gone off the board. Now, midway through that group’s third pro season, only one of those players — Seattle’s DK Metcalf (2,840) — has more receiving yards than McLaurin’s 2,772. Only one of those players — Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson (206) — has more receptions than McLaurin’s 199. He was a steal who became a star.