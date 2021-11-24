Oshie has played only eight games this season, tallying four goals and three assists. He missed 10 games before his one-game appearance on Saturday against the Sharks with a separate lower-body injury. He blocked a shot with his right foot on Oct. 27 against Detroit. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette did not have an exact timetable for Oshie’s return.
Oshie isn’t Washington’s only absence for Wednesday’s game against Montreal.
Conor Sheary is still listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He was skating with the team before Wednesday’s morning skate, but left the ice before official practice started. Sheary was ruled out of Sunday’s 5-2 loss in Seattle after he took part in warm-ups. His absence made Washington play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen instead of the typical 12 forwards and seven defensemen.
Lars Eller is still in NHL’s coronavirus protocols. He was placed in protocols on Nov. 16 while the team was in Anaheim. Washington expects Eller to return to the District sometime in the next few days. To exit quarantine, he needed to be on the list for 10 days and produce two consecutive negative tests. Anthony Mantha is still out long term after his shoulder surgery in October.
Nicklas Backstrom is still taking small steps back from his hip injury. He remains on long-term injured reserve but skated with the team for the first time Wednesday during morning skate. He was wearing a noncontact jersey. Laviolette said there is no timetable for his return.
“This is another step,” Laviolette said. “It’s really good to have him out there just to see him on the ice. It’s a little bit different when somebody’s out for a week and they come back in a blue jersey and they’re working their way back in. So he’s still got work to do. We’re still going to work in the best interest of Nick, but certainly the fact that he joined us in a skate is a real positive for everybody. Really good.”
The veteran absences caused the Capitals to make a variety of roster moves Tuesday and Wednesday. Washington sent Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate, on Tuesday. He played in eight games this season. If he played in 10, the rookie winger would have needed to clear waivers again.
Wednesday, the Capitals recalled Beck Malenstyn and Michael Sgarbossa to fill the holes of Oshie and Sheary. Malenstyn and Sgarbossa are both expected in the lineup. Washington does not have any extra healthy forwards. The team is expected to dress five rookies — plus Sgarbossa — Wednesday against Montreal.