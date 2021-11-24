Perhaps the Wizards were just in a giving mood on the night before Thanksgiving. They all but handed their worst loss of the season, 127-102, to the struggling Pelicans by looking so discombobulated that it seemed the first 17 games of the season had not occurred. It was not the ideal way to begin a four-game road trip.
All of the chemistry that the Wizards (11-7) had built just dissipated, and the return of forward Davis Bertans from a left ankle sprain after more than three weeks away couldn’t be blamed for the off-kilter energy — because even the starters looked disorganized.
Washington worked its way up to a whopping 13 turnovers in the first half and 19 for the game, too often falling into its old bad habit of trying to solve problems by heaving up a three-pointer or cutting through the defense on an isolation play.
The Wizards did create quality, open looks when they moved the ball. But, in keeping with another recent trend, their shots just didn’t fall.
The defense wasn’t any more settled. The Pelicans (4-16) bounced around the lane to score a staggering 34 points there in the first half on their way to 52 for the game. Brandon Ingram (26 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (21) led the Pelicans, who had lost four of five.
Here’s what else you need to know from Wednesday’s game:
Beal scores big
Bradley Beal had one of his best scoring nights in some time with 23 points on 11-for-20 shooting — but that was more a function of necessity than a healthy offense.
The all-star guard was one of four Wizards players in double figures. Dinwiddie had 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Raul Neto had 13 points, and Harrell added 10.
Bertans returns
Bertans played for the first time since spraining his ankle Nov. 1 in Atlanta, an injury that he said turned his left foot “rainbow-colored” for a significant amount of time. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. expanded his rotation to 11 players while working Bertans in (and bumping rookie Corey Kispert from the primary group); the 6-foot-10 Latvian played 19 minutes.
He helped create looks for Washington but had a woeful shooting night, going 1 for 9 from three-point range for three points while committing four fouls.
Hachimura stays home
Bertans joined the Wizards for their road trip after practicing with their G League affiliate earlier in the week, but Rui Hachimura stayed home. The 23-year-old from Japan fully participated in a light practice with the Wizards on Tuesday, when the team did no live scrimmaging or contact work, but Unseld said he wants Hachimura to play more two-on-two and three-on-three with his teammates before he returns.
Washington has had limited time to do such small-side scrimmages with its busy schedule, but Unseld said before Wednesday’s game that there will be opportunities for more intense practices soon.