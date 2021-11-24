Early in the second quarter, with five turnovers already under their belt, they turned in this doozy of a sequence in less than two minutes: First, backup guard Aaron Holiday turned the ball over on a bad pass. Then, backup center Montrezl Harrell gave the ball away (after missing two free throws). Twenty-one seconds later, finally with a moment to settle things down, Holiday had another giveaway on an inbounds pass — after which the New Orleans Pelicans completed a three-point play. On the very next possession, Spencer Dinwiddie chucked a pass that Holiday only got a finger on before it sailed out of bounds.