On Jan. 27, the Americans will welcome El Salvador to Columbus, Ohio, and on Feb. 2, they’ll host Honduras in St. Paul, Minn.
“As we have seen throughout the qualifying process so far, great stadiums and great atmospheres provide a huge advantage to our team,” Coach Gregg Berhalter said in a written statement. “We’ve had fantastic experiences in Columbus and the Twin Cities, and look forward to continuing our World Cup qualifying campaign in front of our fans.”
In between the two home matches, the United States will play Canada on Jan. 30 in Hamilton, Ontario, multiple people familiar with the selection process said. The Canadian Soccer Association is expected to soon announce it has chosen Tim Hortons Field, an artificial-turf venue used by the Canadian Football League’s Tiger-Cats and Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC.
Canada’s decision to play outdoors in the East, rather than indoors in Vancouver, prompted the USSF to turn its attention to the Midwest rather than the West. And because the middle game will be played in cold weather, the federation concluded home matches in similar conditions in the North would reduce travel and acclimatizing issues while providing profound advantages.
Last-place Honduras will have to make the long trek to Minnesota after two qualifiers in the warmth of San Pedro Sula.
Kickoff times were not announced but are likely to be in the evening. On those dates last winter, the temperature at 6 p.m. in Columbus was 36 degrees and fell to 25 and in St. Paul was 25 and fell to 19. Single digits and heavy snow that time of year are typical in both cities.
Canada used winter conditions to its advantage this month, hosting Costa Rica and Mexico in Edmonton. The Canadians won both matches and sit atop the eight-team Concacaf standings after eight of 14 matches apiece — one point ahead of the United States and two ahead of Mexico and Panama.
The top three will earn automatic berths in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and a fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
Canada appears to have opted for Hamilton for travel purposes; the city is 40 miles from Toronto Pearson International Airport. Immediately before and after the U.S. game, the team must visit Honduras and El Salvador.
BMO Field in Toronto seemed like a top option, but because it has a grass field, concerns arose about field conditions in the winter.
For decades, Mexico has used altitude and poor air quality to its advantage, playing all qualifiers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (7,300 feet). The most pronounced home-field advantage in the world is held by Bolivia, which plays home qualifiers in La Paz (12,000 feet).
The United States was almost burned by a cold-weather venue in March 2013, when, for a qualifier against Costa Rica in suburban Denver, heavy snow disrupted the match and brought protests from the visitors. The Americans won, 1-0.
They gained a psychological advantage over archrival Mexico by playing in the cold of Columbus in February 2001 and 2009, both 2-0 victories.
The upcoming match in Columbus will mark the second visit there this qualifying cycle. Last month, the Americans edged Costa Rica, 2-1, at Lower.com Field, a downtown stadium that opened this year.
They have only played once at Allianz Field in St. Paul: a Concacaf Gold Cup game against Guyana in the summer of 2019.
After the winter qualifiers, the United States has three matches left: at Mexico on March 24, home against Panama on March 27 and at Costa Rica on March 30. The home venue has not been selected yet, but Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., seems like a prime candidate.