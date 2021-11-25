That decision was long overdue and wholly appropriate. The idea that coaches, who make millions of dollars annually, could hop from program to program unfettered but their players, who only this year were allowed to make even pocket change off their own brands, were limited in their movements was absurd. But there is an unmistakable and unintended result on the product: The sport essentially has a new free agent class each spring, and following a roster’s evolution during the offseason can be as difficult as developing chemistry once that season starts.