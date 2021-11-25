But if both Iowa and Wisconsin lose? There could be a three-way tie with Minnesota or a four-way tie with the Gophers and Purdue if the Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3) beat Indiana (2-9, 0-8) for the Old Oaken Bucket. The three-way tie (which requires a Purdue loss) tilts to Wisconsin, while Minnesota would emerge as the winner of the West in the case of a four-way logjam. Purdue has no remaining path to the Big Ten title game.