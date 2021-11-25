Some of the luster of the game was lost with Maryland down two starters in Miller and Benzan and a key reserve in Masonius. The Terps had just seven players available — “The sensational seven,” Angel Reese called them. Miller has been dealing with a sore right knee since before the season, but returned to play limited minutes in the last two games. She left the 79-76 win over Baylor when she crumpled to the floor with the knee bothering her, but Coach Brenda Frese said there wasn’t any additional damage. However, the all-Big Ten guard was on the sideline in street clothes Thursday and is considered doubtful for Saturday against No. 7 Stanford. Benzan and Masonius didn’t even travel as they continue to deal with undisclosed illnesses. Benzan, the nation’s No. 1 three-point shooter last season, has missed the last two games and Masonius has been out four straight.