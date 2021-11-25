The 'Bama coach’s platform was his weekly radio show at a Tuscaloosa restaurant and was triggered by a fan who called in to ask how he tunes out the “rat poison,” Saban’s pet expression for expectations created by outsiders. “How do you keep the rat poison from the media, how do you get the team to tune it out?” a caller named Roy asked Saban. “For example, with Arkansas, we were supposed to blow them out, then you don’t do it. And it’s because you have created such a game atmosphere that we go to the games knowing we’re going to win, but we just don’t know by how much.”