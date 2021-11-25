The strong Maryland contingent in the steel bleachers exploded as the Terrapins used another second-half comeback for an 86-80 victory at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Maryland (5-1) has trailed at halftime in four games this season and in the second half of five.
“Whatever it takes to win,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “I’d rather be up at halftime and play well in the second half and not make it so close. But it’s who we are right now. We started the game really stagnant on offense again, just really stagnant. And we worked on offense for three days, really hard, just trying to get better. But we got to [86] tonight, which is a lot of points for us.
“So yeah, it was great second-half comeback. The guys showed me a lot about themselves tonight.”
Maryland trailed 41-32 at halftime after failing to capitalize on its size advantage and struggling to get shots to fall from the perimeter. Richmond denied entry passes to the post and forced the Terps to try to drive past defenders or pull up from the outside. Maryland shot just 35.5 percent from the field and also had trouble defensively in the first half.
A three from Eric Ayala cut the lead to single digits just before the break.
The Terps still trailed by nine with about 6:30 remaining in the game when they used a pair of runs to complete the rally. Hakim Hart capped a 10-1 run with a shot clock-beating triple from the right corner to save a bad possession and put the Terps ahead 73-72. Then Russell’s three-pointer capped a 7-0 run to give the Terps an 80-74 lead with 1:12 remaining.
The Terrapins shot 65.4 percent from the field in the second half.
“I think we’re starting to hit our stride as a team,” Ayala said. “We had a really good week of practice heading into this. Just having a winning mind-set. What I’m enjoying so much about this trip is that we’re playing for a championship.”
The Terps will play Louisville or Mississippi State at 10 a.m. Saturday with a chance to win the four-team tournament.
Hart scored a game-high 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting and added four steals. Ayala finished with 20 points and nine rebounds while Russell had 15 points and six assists. Qudus Wahab posted 13 points and six rebounds.
Grant Golden led Richmond with 18 points, and Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod added 14 apiece.
Here’s what else to know about Thursday’s game:
A raucous environment
The Richmond bench was rowdy from beginning to end. Nearly every player not in the game exploded out of their seats and skipped after a teammate made a three-pointer. They clapped and chanted in unison for “de-fense.” At one point, Russell, a Rhode Island transfer who used to face Richmond within the Atlantic 10, said to the bench, “Watch your [expletive] mouth.”
The game had a different feel in a small ballroom with a stage opposite the bleachers. The noise from the small crowd echoed and gave the contest a heightened intensity.
Challenged by the schedule
Turgeon has acknowledged there’s plenty of growth to be made on his roster. A challenging early schedule has tested the team.
“It’s the hardest nonconference schedule I’ve ever played, and maybe not name of teams, but just the [transfer] portal’s changed everything,” Turgeon said. “And it is so hard to win. And that was a team where — a lot of those guys wouldn’t have been on the court tonight if covid didn’t hit. … And so I’ve challenged us, and it’s been no fun. I ain’t going to lie to you: It feels like February to me and hasn’t been fun, but I think it’s really going to help us moving forward.”
Battle for pace
Richmond played with a deliberate pace and had only six fast-break points compared to 24 for Maryland. That style, however, led to an efficient operation on offense. The Terps threw different looks at the Spiders in the second half and seemed to get them out of rhythm.
The Spiders shot 51.4 percent in the first half and just 40 percent in the second half. They were 3 for 11 from behind the arc after halftime.
“They made some really hard shots down the stretch, in the last four minutes,” Richmond Coach Chris Mooney said of the Terps’ comeback. “They got too many transition baskets. That was a big emphasis of ours, to try to reduce their opportunities in transition. Russell’s so fast, that’s a big part of their game. And I thought we had just a few too many of those.”