Ovechkin’s first two goals came 56 seconds apart against two Florida goaltenders — the first was against Bobrovsky, and the second was against Spencer Knight — in the second period. Washington, in fact, scored three times in a 2:12 span to take a 3-1 lead in the middle frame. Sam Rienhart scored off the rush with 13:11 remaining in the second to cut the Capitals’ lead to 3-2.