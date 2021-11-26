The No. 13 Spartans had just beaten No. 16 Tuscarora, 35-0, to earn the third region title in the program’s 52-year history, and they stayed focused and still as their coaches talked about how hard it can be to change a narrative. For a long time, people said the Spartans couldn’t win this game, couldn’t get to the state semifinals. That narrative was now dead, the coaches told them, and they had killed it.
“It’s been on our minds,” Spartans quarterback Brett Griffis said. “For a decade, the narrative has been that Broad Run gets past Thanksgiving and loses the next game. We knew this was the year we could do it because we were healthy and locked in.”
Griffis’s father, Matt, has been the team’s coach since 2010. This was the seventh time his Broad Run team had reached the region final but the first time it had won it. The other two state semifinal appearances came in 2008 and 2009.
“I’ll take the 0-6 because these guys are 1-0,” Matt Griffis said. “These guys did it. And it’s always been something we’ve wanted to achieve, but it’s not our end game.”
The Spartans earned this rare feat by embracing the familiar, playing on their home field against an opponent they know as well as any other. As two of the strongest programs in Loudoun County, Broad Run (12-1) and Tuscarora (10-3) have made a habit of facing off in the postseason. This was the sixth year in the past seven these teams faced each other twice in the same campaign. Tuscarora had knocked the Spartans out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.
“We expected this to be a battle, and it was,” junior lineman Alex Birchmeier said. “All week, we’ve been holding each other accountable, and this is what that looks like: a great win.”
The Spartans made it clear early there would be no third loss to constitute a trend. They put together a near-perfect first half, building a 21-0 lead with stout defense and swift, smart passing from Griffis. The quarterback became a runner at the goal line, punching in two of the early scores.
The second half featured more of the same. Griffis ran in two more short touchdowns, and the Spartans’ defense didn’t give an inch. Huskies running back Bryce Duke, one of the most dynamic players in the state, was held to just 90 yards on the ground, well under his average of 228. It was the first time since August 2016 that Tuscarora was shut out, and it was the largest margin of victory Broad Run has ever had against the Huskies.
“This team is just different,” Brett Griffis said. “We have a special bond. You look at our 15 best players, and those are my 15 best friends.”
