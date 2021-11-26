Here’s a rundown of the extended Thanksgiving weekend action.
Friday’s games
Time
Game
TV
Noon
Boise State at No. 21 San Diego State
CBS
Noon
Kansas State at Texas
Fox
Noon
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
ESPNU
Noon
Ohio at Bowling Green
CBS Sports Network
1
Utah State at New Mexico
Fox Sports 1
1:30
No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
3:30
No. 4 Cincinnati at East Carolina
ABC
3:30
Missouri at No. 25 Arkansas
CBS
3:30
South Florida at Central Florida
ESPN
3:30
UNLV at Air Force
CBS Sports Network
4
Colorado at No. 19 Utah
Fox
4:30
TCU at Iowa State
Fox Sports 1
7
North Carolina at No. 20 North Carolina State
ESPN
8
Washington State at Washington
Fox Sports 1
We’re going to be brutally frank here: Friday’s lineup stinks. The best of the bunch is probably Boise State-San Diego State, for both novelty reasons — the game kicks off at 9 a.m. local time in California and will be played at a soccer stadium in Carson, Calif. — and because the Broncos can spoil the Aztecs’ hope of playing in the Mountain West championship game with a win (so long as Fresno State also beats San Jose State on Thanksgiving afternoon). Boise State already has two road wins over top 25 foes this season, beating BYU on Oct. 9 and Fresno State on Nov. 6, and comes in having won four straight. San Diego State has allowed an average of just 17 points over its last three games, against middling-to-bad offenses (Nevada, UNLV and Hawaii), but Boise State’s defense has been similarly stout of late: the Broncos have allowed an opponent to top 19 points just once since early October. Expect an early-morning rock fight.
Saturday’s games
Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech
ABC
Noon
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan
Fox
Noon
No. 18 Wake Forest at Boston College
ESPN2
Noon
Florida State at Florida
ESPN
Noon
Navy at Temple
ESPNU
Noon
Texas Tech at No. 8 Baylor
Fox Sports 1
Noon
No. 24 Houston at Connecticut
CBS Sports Network
Noon
Maryland at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
3:30
No. 3 Alabama at Auburn
CBS
3:30
Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon
ESPN
3:30
Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State
ABC
3:30
Western Kentucky at Marshall
CBS Sports Network
3:30
Northwestern at Illinois
Big Ten Network
3:30
Indiana at Purdue
Fox Sports 1
3:45
Vanderbilt at Tennessee
SEC Network
3:45
Virginia Tech at Virginia
ACC Network
4
No. 14 Wisconsin at Minnesota
Fox
4
Tulsa at SMU
ESPN2
4
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana
ESPNU
4
Arizona at Arizona State
Pac-12 Network
7
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU
ESPN
7
West Virginia at Kansas
Fox Sports 1
7:30
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State
ABC
7:30
No. 17 Pittsburgh at Syracuse
ACC Network
7:30
Kentucky at Louisville
ESPN2
7:30
Clemson at South Carolina
SEC Network
7:30
Tulane at Memphis
ESPNU
8
No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford
Fox
9
Nevada at Colorado State
CBS Sports Network
10:30
No. 13 BYU at USC
ESPN
10:30
California at UCLA
Fox Sports 1
Ah yes, it’s time for Ohio State-Michigan, a rivalry so storied that HBO once made a documentary about it but also one so lopsided of late that no one is clamoring for an update. Ohio State has won all but three of the matchups since 2000, including the last eight (by an average of more than two touchdowns, no less). Coach Jim Harbaugh has cobbled together his fourth 10-win season at Michigan, success that 90 percent of all other programs would covet, but another loss to That School Down South will send the Wolverines and their fans into yet another existential offseason crisis. This year’s matchup features an incandescent Ohio State offense — it ranks No. 1 nationally in SP+ efficiency and was last seen robbing Michigan State of its very soul in the span of about three minutes last Saturday — against a Michigan defense that has allowed 18 points or less in nine of its 11 games this season. Whether the Wolverines offense can keep up is an entirely different matter, as Michigan ranks just 72nd nationally in offensive explosiveness, a measure of big plays. …
Ah yes, it’s time for Alabama-Auburn, a rivalry so storied that ESPN once made a documentary about it. But unlike Ohio State-Michigan, the Iron Bowl has been sporadically competitive this century, with the Tigers winning four of the last 11 meetings, including three of the last four played on The Plains. A victory this year might be too much to ask, however: Auburn comes in having lost three straight, including a dismal defeat at South Carolina on Nov. 20 in which the Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead but would score only three more points the rest of the way in a 21-17 loss. One more loss would give Auburn consecutive six-win seasons, the first time the Tigers have gone two straight seasons with less than seven victories since 1998 and 1999. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, probably isn’t looking past its limping rivals to its looming SEC title game meeting with Georgia. A loss Saturday would doom Alabama to a playoff-less season. …
Ah yes, it’s time for Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, a rivalry so storied that … well, it looks as if no one has gotten around to making a Bedlam documentary yet (Oklahoma has won 16 of the last 19 in the series). But this year’s matchup is packed with meaning. If the Sooners win, the two in-state rivals will play again in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 4. If the Cowboys win, we would still get a Bedlam rematch in the conference title game if Texas Tech beats Baylor (if the Bears win and Sooners lose, Oklahoma State will play Baylor in the title game). At only 5.6 yards per play, the Cowboys’ offense isn’t exactly lighting things up, but when your defense allows only 4.3 yards per play (fourth nationally), people tend to start paying attention. The Sooners have won six games by a touchdown or less this season, a program record. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has been a little tentative with the ball of late, perhaps because he’s been sacked seven times and thrown three interceptions in the last two games. This is less than ideal: Oklahoma State leads the nation with 42 sacks.