Ah yes, it’s time for Ohio State-Michigan, a rivalry so storied that HBO once made a documentary about it but also one so lopsided of late that no one is clamoring for an update. Ohio State has won all but three of the matchups since 2000, including the last eight (by an average of more than two touchdowns, no less). Coach Jim Harbaugh has cobbled together his fourth 10-win season at Michigan, success that 90 percent of all other programs would covet, but another loss to That School Down South will send the Wolverines and their fans into yet another existential offseason crisis. This year’s matchup features an incandescent Ohio State offense — it ranks No. 1 nationally in SP+ efficiency and was last seen robbing Michigan State of its very soul in the span of about three minutes last Saturday — against a Michigan defense that has allowed 18 points or less in nine of its 11 games this season. Whether the Wolverines offense can keep up is an entirely different matter, as Michigan ranks just 72nd nationally in offensive explosiveness, a measure of big plays. …