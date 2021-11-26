In the win over the Saints, Hurts had nearly as many rushing attempts, 18, as passing attempts, 24, and Philadelphia’s ability to trample New Orleans on the ground was particularly impressive because of that defense’s track record. The Saints came into Week 11 ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both fewest rushing yards allowed per game (72.9) and yards allowed per play (3.07), and their stoutness against the run went back several seasons. That mattered little, though, against the new-look Eagles, who racked up their fourth straight game with at least 175 rushing yards and third in that span of over 200. Hurts is now a close second in rushing yards among quarterbacks to the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (639-618), with the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen a distant third (340).