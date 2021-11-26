After a few seconds of deliberation, the ref signaled for a touchdown. On the sideline, Coach Monty Sutton, Jaxon’s father, tried to settle a raucous scene as his players celebrated what would be a 22-15 victory after the Eagles tacked on a two-point conversion.
“I asked coach to just give me a chance because I thought I could take my man,” Jaxon Sutton said. “And then it was just a great throw by my quarterback. Back shoulder, perfect. When the ref put his hands up, I thanked God.”
After going down 15-14, the Eagles got the ball back with 6:45 left. All night, the teams had traded long, run-heavy, clock-eating drives. So Douglass wanted to end the game with a score. That task proved arduous, requiring two fourth-down conversions just to get them close to the red zone. From there, the ground game was abandoned for a perfectly placed fade from quarterback Trey Manley.
Despite the fact that his program missed out on any kind of season last year because of the pandemic, Sutton, a first-year coach, said he had no problem setting the bar high for this group. Douglass is a team that competes for state titles, as it did in 2014 (champions) and 2018 (finalists).
“When talking to these guys, it’s always a championship mind-set because it helps build confidence and it shapes the way we train,” said Sutton, who has been with Douglass football since 2007.
The goal wasn’t about to change and neither was the defense-first approach that would lead them there. Entering Friday, the Eagles (12-1) had conceded just 6.8 points per game and had posted six shutouts. The Scorpions (11-2) opened the semifinal game with an 81-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock. But the Douglass front settled in from there, giving up just one more touchdown and allowing its offense to eat clock of its own.
“We just relaxed, got warmed up and started doing what we do,” senior linebacker Camron Stroud said.
The Eagles — who lost early in the season against Pallotti — topped every public school they faced, and now there is just one left to beat: Douglass will travel to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Friday to play Baltimore County’s Milford Mill in the state championship game.
