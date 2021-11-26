Maryland could offer only a walk-on spot, but Rose said he didn’t mind that challenge. He arrived on campus in the summer of 2020, and his work could begin. Even then, the season dealt one blow after another. The Terps’ shortened schedule featured only five games, and Rose was not academically eligible at the start of the season because the semester off set him back in his progress toward his degree. He appeared in two games, but then he contracted the coronavirus and couldn’t play in what turned out to be Maryland’s final game.