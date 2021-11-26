“A lot of it has to do with how you attack the groundball and making sure you’re in the right position to transition to a throw,” Cluff explained. “Maybe you field the ball cleanly and you’re in a good position, but you look up and the runner is farther down the line than you thought, so you have to rush. So if you made a good throw he would have been out, but because you had to rush things or you weren’t in the best position you could have been, the throw isn’t where it needs to be.