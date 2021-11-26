“It’s one of the things that John Madden had harped on for the last few years about making sure that there’s more opportunities for offensive linemen to develop,” Rivera said. “... So we got together, and one of the things that we talked about as a coaching staff and personnel [while with the Carolina Panthers] was we got to do a good job assessing our offensive line depth, our defensive line depth, because those guys are hard to find. And so we’ve got to find those guys and then really work them. That’s one of the things that we’ve been trying to do.”