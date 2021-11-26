Even with those factors, Washington never had full control of the game. It entered the fourth with a slim lead and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a dunk with 31 seconds remaining that put the Thunder within a possession of the lead.
Luguentz Dort bothered the Wizards all night and had 21 points, and Oklahoma City profited from 15 Washington turnovers. Too many of them came from Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie, the team’s primary ballhandlers, who combined for five.
Beal and Caldwell-Pope had 20 points apiece. Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Center Daniel Gafford had seven points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.
Washington suffered its worst loss of the season Wednesday, falling to the Pelicans, 127-102.
Here is what to know about Friday’s victory:
Three-point defense falters
Washington’s three-point defense was still sixth in the league despite the team’s recent losses — the Wizards entered Friday having dropped four of their past five — but Oklahoma City made 11 of 33 from long range, above its season average and enough to give the Wizards fits. The Thunder sits 29th in the league in three-point field goal percentage.
Wizards surge in third
Despite shaky defending on the perimeter, Washington’s defense steadily improved throughout the night after allowing Oklahoma City to shoot 48 percent from the field in the first quarter. At the start, the Thunder cherry-picked shots and ran plays nearly uninhibited while the Wizards couldn’t create enough to match it on the other end.
They bothered their host more on defense in the second quarter and hit a high point in the third, when Oklahoma City made 5 of 21 attempts from the field and went nearly six minutes at the end of the quarter without a bucket.
Gafford gets his blocks
Coach Wes Unseld Jr. has placed a fair share of the team’s recent issues on disorganization and stagnation from the starters. Center Daniel Gafford said in an interview Friday before the game that starting with more energy — he’s striving to match what Montrezl Harrell brings off the bench, specifically — and being more vocal as the so-called quarterback of the defense has been a priority for him.
That burst of energy came — unsurprisingly — at the rim. The 6-foot-10 big man had a career-high eight blocks against Oklahoma City’s youngsters, surpassing his old career high by the end of the third quarter and matching his season high of four by halftime.
Gafford also let loose a guttural scream after one particularly emphatic three-point play in the fourth quarter that nudged the Wizards ahead 99-94.