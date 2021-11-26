He has seven goals and 10 assists through 20 games. His ice time is up to 19:34 per game. His latest goal came Wednesday in the Capitals’ 6-3 win over Montreal. He buried a surgical feed from Ovechkin on a two-on-one rush.
But it’s Wilson’s role off the ice as a mentor to the Capitals’ youth that has the 27-year-old taking on responsibility he was never asked to handle — it just happened.
Wilson has stepped up as a leader to Washington’s young players in a season full of injuries and long-term absences. With all the call-ups from Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., Wilson’s younger teammates have gravitated toward him.
“Tom Wilson is really nice to us, all of us — it’s like he is taking care of us a lot,” said defenseman Martin Fehervary, 22. “He talks to us a lot about how things are going for us in the league, and it is just nice to have him around us. He’s between that age of the oldest one and us, so it is nice to have him.”
Wilson downplays his role as the player to bridge the old and the young but admits it is fun to build those relationships with the younger players who come to the rink wide-eyed. He likes seeing players experience new things in their careers: the solo rookie lap before their NHL debut, their first point, their first goal.
The joy and memories that come with these firsts provide contagious energy that spreads throughout the team, Wilson said. And Wilson wants to be one of the players celebrating with them the most.
Wilson knows he doesn’t have to be the only player taking on a mentorship role, but it seems to come naturally. He can invite the younger players over to his house, go to dinner with them during road trips, play cards on the plane or even go out to bars — if they are of age. His easygoing personality puts players at ease.
“They are such good kids, so it is easy to build that bond … just getting to know them is helpful,” Wilson said. “When they are young they got lots of questions, and it’s just being there to help them out. It is nothing crazy. There is no formula. It’s just being a good teammate and being there for them.”
Wilson is one of Washington’s core leaders but also part of that mid-youth wave inside the group. Anthony Mantha, Daniel Sprong, Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov are other Capitals players in the 24-to-27 age range.
Sprong, 24, said he thought coming into the season he would be the youngest of the bunch. He’s happy that’s not the case.
T.J. Oshie described Wilson as a “protector, leader and, at the same time, he’s one of our young guys that drives the bus full of energy.” Wilson, because of injuries to the veteran forwards ahead of him on the depth chart, has also been wearing an alternate captain patch for weeks.
“I think as you get older every year it is more and more responsibility that you have to embrace and the coaching staff expects more of you, and that is the same with a lot of other guys that have been in the league for a long time,” Wilson said.
Connor McMichael has also commended Wilson for his advice. McMichael, who was the Capitals’ first-round draft pick in 2019, said Wilson had texted him offering help since the day he was drafted. Both McMichael and Wilson are from the Toronto area.
“I don’t have kids running around at home, so I spend more time at the rink and stuff, so it’s been easy [to be around for them],” Wilson said. “The kids here, it sounds cliche, but they are just awesome. They are amazing kids, the organization has done such a good job at drafting them. Just good people.”