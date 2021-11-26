The Hokies (5-6, 3-4) have won 20 of the past 22 installments of the Commonwealth Cup, most recently last year, 33-15, in Blacksburg, Va. Included in the lengthy stretch of supremacy was 15 consecutive triumphs beginning in 2004.
“We all know the importance of this week, the Commonwealth Cup game, what it means to our program,” Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price said. “The cup is in our possession, and we owe it to our seniors to try to do our very best to go out and win this game. We still have a chance to extend our season. We understand that also coincides with a victory.”
Winning the regular season finale would ensure bowl eligibility for Virginia Tech, which last year had a streak of 27 consecutive appearances — the longest active run at the time — end after players voted to opt out because of fatigue with coronavirus protocols.
The end of the bowl streak, albeit amid unprecedented circumstances, left the Hokies with a 5-6 record. A second losing season in three years expedited calls from a perturbed fan base for embattled coach Justin Fuente to be dismissed despite a hefty buyout clause.
Then last week, four days before the Hokies played on the road against Miami, Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babock announced the school and Fuente had agreed to part ways, compromising on a buyout figure of $8.75 million with Price directing the team the rest of the way.
Price had been the co-defensive line coach in his first season back at his alma mater before suddenly being thrust into the spotlight of a reeling program seeking to regain its footing nationally. His passion for Virginia Tech, however, has been inspirational, according to players.
“He has a little saying, ‘You can cut him open, and he’s bleeding orange and maroon,’ “ defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said of Price. “You can definitely tell just how he goes about things he has so much love and pride in the school. It’s pretty evident to us. He shows how it is to be a proud Virginia Tech alum.”
Among the motivational tools Price has incorporated this week is displaying the Commonwealth Cup in team meeting rooms. It’s a tangible reminder of exactly what’s at stake in the showdown that traditionally has taken place over Thanksgiving weekend.
For some older players, seeing the trophy up close transports them back to the game in 2019 in Charlottesville when Virginia Tech could have claimed a berth in the ACC championship game by beating the Cavaliers.
The Hokies instead had few answers for quarterback Bryce Perkins during a 39-30 loss after which Cavaliers supporters rushed the field to celebrate winning the Coastal Division on top of ending their series losing streak.
Junior wide receiver Tre Turner recalled being particularly heartbroken after leading Virginia Tech with 134 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in that game. His 61-yard scoring catch from quarterback Hendon Hooker had put the Hokies in front, 27-20, with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
“It’s hard to forget,” Turner said. “It’s kind of like you got punched in the gut. From seeing the fans storm the field, just thinking about the fact we lost the streak. It was hard. It was tough. I knew we had to go get it back the next year though, and that’s what we did, but I’ll never forget that pain I felt from ‘19.”
Virginia Tech has endured plenty of excruciating outcomes this season too, having dropped three games in the closing stages by a combined 14 points after opening with a 17-10 upset of then-No. 10 North Carolina. The last of those losses was to Syracuse, 41-36, on Oct. 23 at Lane Stadium in which the Orange scored 14 points in the final 2:28.
It also was the Hokies’ third straight home loss, drawing considerable ire from Hokies fans who following the game remained in the stands chanting, “Fire Fuente.” There also was a push on social media calling on Babcock to make a coaching change.
Further rankling Virginia Tech supporters was Virginia winning its fourth in a row on the same day to get back in contention in the Coastal Division.
“This game’s important within our state, not just football-wise,” said Price, who as a player beat Virginia twice at Scott Stadium. “It’s important for recruiting. It’s important to a lot of people, as it should be. It’s a rivalry game. Every state has a rivalry game, and this one’s ours.”