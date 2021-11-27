“No one told us why he got shot until the article came out, which said he was shot during a burglary. And that just didn’t sit right with me and my friends because we knew Ahmaud and we knew that there was no way he was trying to break into no one’s house [at] 1 o’clock in the afternoon. So we x-ed that out. We didn’t know about the McMichaels [Travis and Greg, the son and father convicted of Arbery’s killing] until another article came out. But when we figured that out, we were like, it’s something that’s just not right. He’s not that type of guy. Just a funny feeling with us, it just didn’t sit right.”