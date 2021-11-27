Since 2014, Freedom had been held to seven points just once before. The Eagles’ lone score came in the third quarter and tied the game at seven. That tie was broken early in the fourth quarter by Bobcats quarterback Isaiah Walters. After piecing together one of the game’s best drives, Walters kept it himself at the goal line and burst through a mass of bodies into the black and purple end zone. He celebrated with the confidence of a quarterback who knew he was backed by one of the state’s best defenses.