It’s tempting to suggest Nebraska might be the best three-win team (non-pandemic seasons division) college football has seen in decades. But it ignores how difficult it is to lose all those close games. Flip a coin eight times, it’s bound to come up heads once; the odds it lands on tails every time is 1 in 128. It feels like Nebraska’s season is more improbable, but there’s little reason to believe the Huskers would do anything other than lose a close game if they had a 13th chance to play this year.