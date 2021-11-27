Washington has until 4 p.m. Monday to activate Thomas and have him available to face the Seahawks. If he’s not activated by then, the final deadline to bring him back is Dec. 15.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, William Meyers performed core muscle surgery on Samuel in June and, during a recent visit with the surgeon in Philadelphia, Samuel received a steroid and anti-inflammatory injection that aided his return to the practice field.
Samuel was limited on the practice field but participated every day this past week — a promising sign in his lengthy recovery.
“He’s been trending up,” Rivera said. “A lot of good things. I like the way he’s been working and practicing. We’ll check to see where he’s at [Sunday] and just feel very comfortable and confident in him.
After the June surgery, first reported by ESPN, Samuel’s recovery was hindered by a two-week absence in training camp after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He returned to practice the week of the season opener but tweaked his groin and was placed on injured reserve.
He returned against the Falcons in Week 4, but he played more than the coaches had hoped and reinjured his groin. Samuel played 25 snaps in that game and had four catches for 19 yards. The following week, in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, he played only five snaps and finished with one target and no catches.
Rivera told reporters after the Saints game that Samuel would be week-to-week because “he felt he was tightening up” and the team didn’t want to “expose him to more serious injury.” Washington did not put Samuel back on injured reserve, however, because he would have been lost for the rest of the season.
In position to take the field again, Samuel could be limited to a play count similar to the one the team initially projected for him against Atlanta — 12 to 15 plays.
“He’ll go, but there’s going to be a pitch count and that’s it,” Rivera said Saturday. “We’re going to stick to the pitch count. It’s already been determined. Last time we had to come off of it, and unfortunately it led to him missing more time.”
Samuel told reporters Saturday that he tried “different things” in his recovery to help him get back on the field but didn’t offer specifics.
“Just doing different things to get that muscle working,” he said. “It’s just different. In my career, I’ve had hamstring [injuries], so I’m familiar with that. But the groin is something different, so there was a little adjustment.”
When asked if surgery was a consideration, he said, “It was just more about giving rest and trying to get my body back right.”
After a five-month recovery with multiple setbacks, he’s hopeful this will be the beginning of a comeback.
“It’s definitely been tough,” he said. “I didn’t imagine it to go this long. It’s really crazy. It’s frustrating. ... When you want to be out there so bad and something like this happens, it brings you down a little bit, and I had a lot of people in my corner to help get my spirits up and keep me happy. I’m just trying to keep going forward and keep getting better.”