“You’ve got to give them credit,” Turgeon said. “They were locked into our guys. It was physical, and Hakim’s not the strongest, most physical guy in the world. So that kind of makes it hard for him to come off handoffs, come off ball screens. We try to get him in ball screens. We try to do different things to make him a part of this game. Physical games, it’s tough for him. But yeah, we need him to score, it’s obvious.”