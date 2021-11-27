Malik Williams carried the trophy to the loud contingent of Louisville fans in the metal bleachers inside the Baha Mar Convention Center ballroom as the team celebrated on the court behind him.
“That was our goal going into the game, to be the Baha bullies,” Williams said. “I feel like we did a good job of being that. The rebounding margin is incredible. They had two offensive rebounds on the game. That’s amazing. Two offensive rebounds to our 17. That alone says a lot and that tells that we were the aggressor and we maintained that for the entire 40 minutes.”
Louisville traveled all the way to the Bahamas to get its defense right. After an early loss to Furman, two closer-than-they-should-have-been victories over Southern and Navy and a lackluster win over Detroit Mercy, the coaching staff demanded more. Acting coach Mike Pegues knew something had to change when he gathered the group for that film session.
“Unbelievable effort from our guys on the defensive end,” Pegues said. “We came down here after a really rough film session a day after beating Detroit. . . . The proof is in the pudding, the fact that you hold a really talented Maryland team to 35 percent from the floor, 20 percent from three, and you take care of business on the backboard 51-25. Unbelievable. Unbelievable.”
Those approximate numbers summed up the gritty win over the Terrapins despite Louisville shooting 35 percent. Maryland was outrebounded 51-25 and shot 38.5 percent from the floor, including 4 for 14 from behind the arc. Nothing came easy for Maryland, and the offense was jumbled throughout the game.
Still, the Terps gained control with a 13-0 run midway through the second half to take a 47-42 lead. They would only score eight more points in the final 7:14. Louisville closed the game on a 14-6 run.
“Louisville, they came down here and they were a different team,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said. “Our whole game plan was to box them out and rebound, and we didn’t do it. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team get beat that bad on the boards.
“But I’ll say this, we got a lot better. I didn’t know what I had flying down here. I got a competitive group that really competes. . . . We had things [offensively], we just don’t recognize things. . . . It’s frustrating, but I can’t fault the effort.”
Donta Scott led Maryland with 14 points and six rebounds while Fatts Russell added 11 points and six rebounds. No other Terp reached double figures.
Williams paced Louisville with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Noah Locke chipped in 12 points.
“We know it was going to be a grind because they’re a physical team,” Russell said.
Scott added, “I think we learned that no matter what we're always going to be a fighting team.”
Here’s what else you need to know from Saturday’s game:
Rugged first half
Louisville took a 32-27 lead into halftime after a rugged opening 20 minutes in which baskets were hard to come by for everyone. The two teams had nearly as many turnovers (17) as field goals made (20).
The Terps had an opportunity to extend an early lead after a 9-0 run put them up 10-5, but they weren’t able to take advantage. Turgeon thought it could have been 17-5.
Locked up
Louisville was able to put the clamps on Eric Ayala (nine points) and Hakim Hart (two points), which severely affected the Maryland offense. Ayala had averaged a team-high 16.2 points and was coming off a 20-point effort against Richmond. Hart had just scored 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting in the previous game against Richmond.
“You’ve got to give them credit,” Turgeon said. “They were locked into our guys. It was physical, and Hakim’s not the strongest, most physical guy in the world. So that kind of makes it hard for him to come off handoffs, come off ball screens. We try to get him in ball screens. We try to do different things to make him a part of this game. Physical games, it’s tough for him. But yeah, we need him to score, it’s obvious.”
Pegues’ moment
The D.C. native and DeMatha graduate was circled by the Cardinals during the postgame celebration as he danced near center court. Louisville Head Coach Chris Mack was suspended six games without pay for not following institution guidelines while a former assistant coach attempted to extort the university.
Mack returns next game against Michigan State, but the opportunity was significant for Pegues.
“Honestly, it served as an example that if I work hard and do the little things, I can do this job,” he said. “I can be a head coach, and I wasn’t always sure of that before this opportunity. Unfortunately, coach had to take a hit and it gave me an opportunity to step into this role and I thank God for it. I thank Coach Mack for trusting me with the program in his absence. I thank our administration for believing in me. . . . The rest of our staff, our players, everybody’s help pick me up.”