Maryland’s offense had a prolific day fueled by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s 312 passing yards. The redshirt sophomore threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and he broke Maryland’s single-season record for passing yards. Only six Power Five schools had marks that had held up longer than Scott Milanovich’s 3,499 passing yards in 1993, but Tagovailoa’s consistent production, even in losses, helped him surge to the top of the list. He finished the regular season with 3,595 yards.
On Saturday, Tagovailoa leaned on sophomore standout Rakim Jarrett, the top receiver remaining after injuries decimated the position group. Jarrett finished with 111 yards on seven catches, and sophomore tight end Corey Dyches had a highlight-reel showing with touchdowns on both of his catches.
Maryland’s seniors, knowing a win would extend their time as Terps, delivered, too. Wide receiver Brian Cobbs finished with 88 yards, the second-best mark of his career, and a touchdown. Running back Tayon Fleet-Davis generated 152 rushing yards and two scores as well as 33 receiving yards. It was the most productive day of his five-year Maryland career.
The Scarlet Knights threatened after halftime, trimming Maryland’s lead to 26-16 after a long kickoff return set up a touchdown, but their next possession ended at the Maryland 44-yard line when quarterback Evan Simon threw an incompletion on fourth down. After the Terps responded with a Fleet-Davis touchdown run, Rutgers again tried to cut into its deficit. But Maryland mustered a goal-line stop on fourth down, effectively sealing the win.
The Terps’ defense had an excellent outing, forcing Rutgers to go 0 for 4 on fourth down and just 2 for 11 on third down. That unit ensured the Terps could keep control of the game when the offense went through brief slumps.
After a season defined by blunders in critical moments, Maryland rose to this occasion. Tagovailoa generated explosive plays all afternoon, and his running game offered plenty of support. Maryland didn’t commit any turnovers, and it snagged an interception. The Terps’ reward will be a trip to a bowl game.
No player on the Maryland roster has played in a bowl game with the Terps. Locksley has said being bowl eligible is the next step — next Maryland needs that to be the starting point for its goals every year.
The problem for the Terps — and for other teams, including Rutgers, in this half of the Big East — is that each season they must face national powers Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. When Michigan State also ascends into that top tier, as it did this season, finding wins is even more difficult. After a 4-0 start inspired optimism, Maryland won just one of its next seven games — and those six losses came by an average of 30.2 points.
The Terps had a strong start offensively Saturday, and their opening series featured a pair of explosive plays from Tagovailoa. He connected with Cobbs for a 20-yard gain on third and nine, then Dyches grabbed a 25-yard touchdown pass. After a defensive stop, the Terps kept rolling, this time with the big plays coming from Fleet-Davis on a 30-yard run and Cobbs’s 38-yard touchdown catch.
But on Maryland’s extra-point attempt, Rutgers blocked the kick, and Kessawn Abraham scooped up the ball for a 85-yard return to the end zone worth two points, making it 13-2. From there, the Terps turned in key stops, including on fourth and goal from the 3-yard line and then when Jakorian Bennett grabbed an interception. But Maryland’s offense couldn’t capitalize and had three straight three-and-outs.
Tagovailoa’s unit settled back into a rhythm with a touchdown drive late in the second quarter. Maryland attempted a flea flicker that failed and led to an intentional grounding penalty. But during that drive, Tagovailoa had two important throws on third down — a 20-yard completion to Carlos Carriere and then 26 yards to Jarrett on third and 20. Tagovailoa ran the ball into the end zone from 10 yards for a 20-2 lead.
Maryland could have extended its advantage before halftime after it earned a new set of downs at the Rutgers 1-yard line. But after a pair of negative plays, the field goal unit scrambled onto the field and Joseph Petrino missed his attempt from 32 yards. Despite coming up empty, Maryland had a comfortable lead and mostly cruised through the second half.
Bowl eligibility slowly inched closer, and the Terps continued to play with poise. Eventually, Maryland officially secured that elusive sixth win. Two defensive linemen carried a bucket of Gatorade to dump on Locksley’s head as the offense took a knee for the final time. As Rutgers fans cleared out of the stands, the team posed together in the end zone, preserving the moment in Locksley’s rebuild.