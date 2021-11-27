The problem for the Terps — and for other teams, including Rutgers, in this half of the Big East — is that each season they must face national powers Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. When Michigan State also ascends into that top tier, as it did this season, finding wins is even more difficult. After a 4-0 start inspired optimism, Maryland won just one of its next seven games — and those six losses came by an average of 30.2 points.