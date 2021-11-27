What started as a fantastic week spiraled quickly and ended with an 86-67 loss to No. 7 Stanford on Saturday in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.
The Terps (6-2) opened the week with a 79-76 win over No. 6 Baylor in College Park before heading to the Bahamas. The opener of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship was an ugly 78-60 loss to No. 5 North Carolina State on Thursday, and things actually got worse Saturday against the reigning national champions.
Maryland has lost consecutive games for the first time since dropping three in a row in February 2018.
“We don’t just throw away the tape when you can learn the championship habits of Stanford,” Frese said. “I think it’s asking a lot right now, early with your freshmen, with your sophomores, without your [veterans], to have that kind of consistency. But this is where we’re at. Most kids die to play 40 minutes. So we’re gaining a lot of experience even though it’s hurtful. And it’ll prepare us for the future.”
An early sign that it wasn’t Maryland’s day: Star guard Ashley Owusu said a few words after getting called for an offensive foul in the second quarter. Her reaction brought another whistle for a technical foul. Owusu then stood next to the official, pleading her case, before heading to the bench.
The sequence was significant for two reasons. First, the technical gave the all-Big Ten pick her fourth foul. Second, the fact that the soft-spoken, mild-mannered Owusu did enough to merit a technical foul highlighted the Terps’ obvious frustration.
Absolutely nothing was going their way, and even Owusu got caught up in it.
“I don’t think we came out to compete this whole tournament, and also just our effort,” said Owusu, who had a season-high 29 points. “I think we came out flat against both teams, and with top-five, top-10 teams, this is what happens. So I think we just got to regroup and come back and ... come out every day, no matter who we play, and just compete.”
Stanford used a 12-0 burst early in the second quarter to take a 34-17 lead, and Maryland was not competitive the rest of the way. The Terps shot a season-low 30.9 percent from the field and allowed the Cardinal (5-2) to shoot 51.7 percent, a season high for a Maryland opponent. The Terps were outrebounded 45-35 and gave up 40 points in the paint. Stanford also made 10 of 25 three-point attempts.
Maryland’s top scorers entering the game — Owusu and Angel Reese — were in foul trouble by halftime, and Reese fouled out with season lows of six points and five rebounds in 16 minutes. Chloe Bibby (15 points) was the only Maryland player to join Owusu in double figures; six players had been averaging double figures before the game, but the Terps only had seven players available.
“We need poise, and we need calmness,” Frese said of Owusu and Reese. “And it’s not just about when things are going well for you and your offense is clicking or you’re blocking shots or you’re making plays. It’s about what you do in adversity. That leadership component is an area that is lagging right now. That has got to be able to get picked up.
“But also, you’ve got to get the rest of your pieces back into the fold to help settle that in. Ashley’s Batman without Robin right now when Diamond Miller’s not on the floor, but we don’t know when she’ll be back. So this group’s got to figure out what they’re going to do with who we have.”
Hannah Jump led Stanford with 21 points. Haley Jones, the most outstanding player of last season’s NCAA tournament, added 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Lexie Hull and Francesca Belibi each had 15 points for the Cardinal.
“I challenged our team to play our best basketball, and we did,” Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer said. “Haley got things going on the break. Hannah Jump got things going. I thought Hannah just had a breakout game. We just had a lot of contributions from a lot of people. And it was a great win for our team.”
Here’s what to know from Saturday’s game:
Still shorthanded
Miller, a starting guard, missed her second straight game and her sixth of the season with a sore right knee. Starting guard Katie Benzan and top reserve Faith Masonius did not make the trip because of undisclosed illnesses.
That left the Terps with seven players — and truly just six because freshman Emma Chardon plays minimally. Foul trouble for Reese and Owusu made things even tighter.
Lessons learned
Frese has talked about crafting a tougher schedule this season to test her team before things get serious in March. The Terps were certainly tested this week, and how they respond will say a lot about what this team is capable of.
“I built this schedule so we would learn a lot about ourselves,” Frese said. “Obviously, this tournament, the adversity we faced, I think the biggest thing I’m disappointed with was kind of our lack of competing today. We lost our poise; we lost our composure early in this game. Stanford obviously had a lot to do with that. They outworked us, out-hustled us, competed for 40 minutes. That’s what a championship team looks like. That’s obviously where we strive to be.”
