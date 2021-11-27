The Mets still don’t have a manager, something Alderson said would have to come after he hired a general manager. Plus, Cohen’s outspoken Twitter presence has been a source of concern for many in the Mets universe who believe he drives off top front office talent and makes it harder for those he hires to do their jobs. His tweets about Matz and his agent seemed like reminders of just how deep the Mets’ problems are, of how long it could take for their proclivity for unforced drama to dissipate.