Maize pompoms shook with fresh madness in their mad droves. Booming sounds came out of the corners. Dancing occurred. A DJ worked. Eventually everybody stormed the field and bounced in unison. The glee looked like it stood a good chance of streaming out into the afternoon, the night and the wee hours. The whole thing felt as if improving one’s record against a rival to 1-8 in the last nine and 3-17 in the last 20 might just constitute some sort of happy equation, the smaller numbers gaining value from rarity.
No. 5 Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten), a team that looked same-old-stuff just four Saturdays prior when it lost at Michigan State, had won the Big Ten East Division for the first time in the seven loud years of Coach Jim Harbaugh. It had advanced to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis for the first time since they hatched the thing in 2011. It had dismissed No. 2 Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) from all of the above, a fact Michigan also would not mind.
It had done so with some sparkling play-calling in the biting cold and spitting snow, with some prevention of big plays on defense and some second-half mastery all but unseen in this rivalry since Michigan last won, 40-34, in long-ago 2011. The Wolverines had reached workable halftime scores like the 14-13 of Saturday (with Michigan leading) with the Buckeyes plenty of times in recent seasons. They just hadn’t done anything like this as they kept losing: four possessions, four touchdowns, and all in a fine paucity of plays: 81 yards in three plays, 78 in five, 66 in nine, 63 in five.
In Michigan football lore, those 22 offensive plays will stand up maybe even somewhere near the event of 52 years ago, when Michigan put a 24-12 toppling on a No. 1 Ohio State.
They included such delights as Blake Corum going on a 55-yard run early in the third quarter, Hassan Haskins following that with a 13-yard sweep, J.J. McCarthy throwing 31 yards up the right sideline to Roman Wilson, or a flea-flicker where McNamara had Mike Sainristil alone on the left for 34 yards.
Finally, as the last shreds of fear of the Buckeye beast in Michigan minds seemed to dissolve, there was Haskins, tearing off on a 27-yard run to the Ohio State 4-yard line, and leaping a defender along the way. When he scored on the next play, the place shook literally.
He had run for 169 yards on 28 carries, so often with a high amount of intent. Corum had lopped off 87 on just six carries. McNamara had completed 13 of 19 passes for 159 yards in an efficiency show. And while Ohio State’s awesome receivers had gotten their usual touches — 11 catches for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 10 for Garrett Wilson, seven for Chris Olave — only one of those catches went for more than 26 yards, and that came late. Michigan actually outgained Ohio State’s oft-frightening offense, 487-458.
All the dinks — C.J. Stroud hit 34 of 49 passes for 394 yards — could not counter how Michigan grew the lead ravenously: to 21-13, to 28-13, then defiantly after Ohio State twice got within eight. Even midway through the third quarter, the Michigan sideline bounced in a mass dance, and while that might have seemed premature, it actually was the first of so many.