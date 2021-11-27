“We’ll see where we are at as far as prospects in the minor leagues,” Rizzo said once Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand and Jon Lester were playing for other teams. “It’s always a balance of everyone coming to the big leagues and impacting the big leagues at the right time.
“You saw what we did the last time we rebuilt this thing into a championship organization [2009 to a division title in 2012] … When our young players came to fruition and we became a really good team, we went out and made some impactful major league signings. And I think that’s the best way to kind of combine the two: Grow your own, develop your own guys, and when they become ready for impacting the big leagues, then you go out and get your guys to finish it out.”
With that, Rizzo hinted at a small group of prospects on the clock. And at the general managers meetings in early November, he offered at least part of that list, a mix of obvious names and a few surprises: top pitchers Cade Cavalli, Jackson Rutledge and Cole Henry; left-handed pitcher Evan Lee, whom the Nationals recently protected from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft; shortstop Jackson Cluff, who just won defensive player of the year at the Arizona Fall League; and Yasel Antuna, who Washington is now turning into a corner outfielder.
Rizzo also nodded to some of the new players who debuted for the Nationals post-deadline: starter Josiah Gray, catchers Keibert Ruiz and Riley Adams, outfielder Lane Thomas and reliever Mason Thompson. He added that he wants to see more out of Carter Kieboom, who started at third base in August and September. Luis García, a 21-year-old, is another key. But for at least the immediate future, they all have solidified spots on the major-league roster. How Cavalli, Rutledge, Henry, Lee, Cluff and Antuna develop will help decide what else is needed via trades or free agency — whenever the time does come.
“We had reboot in mind at the trade deadline,” Rizzo told The Washington Post at the GM meetings. “You could see that because we didn’t gather a bunch of 17-, 18-year-olds, you know, high-ceiling guys. Aldo Ramirez was 20, but we otherwise went for players we thought could get to the majors fairly quickly. And we wanted to mix them in with the 22-, 23-year-olds we already have who could help us up there soon.”
Henry (22 years old), Rutledge (22), Lee (24) and Cluff (24) just finished playing at the Arizona Fall League, a five-week showcase for prospects from all 30 teams. Cavalli, 23, was held back because he pitched 123⅓ innings between three levels in 2021, going the whole year without an injury. Antuna, 22, is being eased along after beginning a position switch during instructional league this fall.
Here is how MLB Pipeline, one of a few notable prospect sites, ranks Rizzo’s short list of players in the Nationals’ system: Cavalli (first overall), Rutledge (third), Henry (seventh), Antuna (eighth), Cluff (19th) and Lee (21st). And here’s how MLB Pipeline ranks a handful of other notable players: shortstop Brady House (second), right-handed pitcher Andry Lara (fourth), shortstop Armando Cruz (fifth), right-handed pitcher Gerardo Carrillo (sixth), outfielder Daylen Lile (ninth) and right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez (10th).
That last group lends insight to why Rizzo tabbed Cavalli, Henry, Rutledge, Lee, Cluff and Antuna. House, the Nationals’ first-round pick in July, is just 18 years old. Lara, an international signee out of the Dominican Republic, is 18, too. Cruz, also from the DR, is 17; while Lile, the second-round pick behind House, is 18. Ramirez, as Rizzo mentioned, is 20 and missed most of 2021 with a shoulder injury. Of that second group, only Carrillo, one of the four players acquired for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, is anywhere close to the majors. Carrillo is 23 and finished the season with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators.
So Cavalli, Henry, Rutledge, Lee, Cluff and Antuna are in line for a chance in the not-so-distant future. Cavalli finished his first professional season in AAA, a step away from the show. Henry could have, too, if not for elbow soreness that limited him to eight starts. Like Henry, Rutledge was slowed by a shoulder injury and recurring blister on his throwing hand, limiting his progress. Lee logged 77 innings in his first year as a full-time starter. Cluff had a rough summer, breaking a thumb and hamate bone, before standing out in the Fall League. Antuna has to learn a new spot after a lifetime at shortstop.
Any of their next steps could be critical to how this rebuild unfolds.