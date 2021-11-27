Temple gained just one first down in the first quarter. The Owls’ third punt of the quarter set up another Navy touchdown drive. This one lasted nearly seven minutes and went for 71 yards in 13 plays. Eleven plays into the drive, Lavatai was injured on an 11-yard rush. Arline came in and two plays later threw a perfect pass to Warren in the right side of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Mids up 14-0.