“Any win is a great win and obviously this year we’ll take any win we can get,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said.
Navy, which scored its most points in a game in two years, outgained Temple 291-182, the fewest yards the Mids have allowed all season. They had 21 first downs to Temple’s 11, ran 72 plays to Temple’s 50 and never trailed.
Senior Chance Warren caught two touchdown passes, one from Tai Lavatai and another from Xavier Arline. Senior slot back Carlinos Acie led the Mids in rushing again a week after posting a career-high 155 yards in a loss to visiting East Carolina. Saturday, Acie carried 10 times for 86 yards and scored the opening touchdown. Senior fullback Isaac Ruoss added 66 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
While the upperclassmen led the way on offense, it was the freshmen on defense making a statement, albeit vs. a struggling Temple offense.
Three of the four leading tacklers for Navy Saturday were freshmen, the other was a sophomore. Freshman linebacker Tyler Fletcher led the Mids with seven tackles, including his first career sack.
“It’s awesome to see them go out and do that,” Niumatalolo said. “Having those young guys make those plays, it bodes well for our future but obviously we’re in the here and now. Having to play guys that are forced into action, sometimes it’s not always the greatest because you have your growing pains, but they’ve been doing a lot of good things.”
“Even though we’re young, we still have to hold ourselves to that high standard, to play the same way as everyone else,” Fletcher said.
Temple really only had one sustained scoring drive Saturday. It came late in the third quarter and cut Navy’s 17-point lead to 24-14.
But Navy answered that with a 12-play drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and ended with a Ruoss score from six yards out to put the Midshipmen ahead, 31-14. Warren later caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Lavatai with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
Saturday’s game started quietly, both teams trading punts, and was brought to life with Warren’s punt returning.
Warren’s 36-yard punt return set the Mids up with a short field midway through the first quarter. Navy needed just five plays in two minutes, 22 seconds to cover 27 yards with a touchdown drive capped by Acie’s 11-yard scoring run.
Temple gained just one first down in the first quarter. The Owls’ third punt of the quarter set up another Navy touchdown drive. This one lasted nearly seven minutes and went for 71 yards in 13 plays. Eleven plays into the drive, Lavatai was injured on an 11-yard rush. Arline came in and two plays later threw a perfect pass to Warren in the right side of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Mids up 14-0.
Lavatai returned on the next Navy drive, but quickly fumbled a pitch on the first play, Navy’s first turnover in four games, to set Temple up at the Midshipmen’s goal line. Temple’s Ra’Von Bonner scored from a yard out to cut the Navy lead to 14-7 with 8:30 left in the second quarter.
The Mids, who played with their ninth offensive line combination in 11 games, took a 17-7 lead into halftime after Temple muffed a punt inside its own 10-yard line, which eventually led to a 32-yard Bijan Nichols field goal.
Temple never cut the deficit to less than 10 the rest of the day.
Still, the win left the Midshipmen wanting more. Navy fumbled five times (lost one of them) and missed a few potential big plays on offense early.
“We feel like we could’ve put a little bit more on them, especially in the first half,” Warren said. “But it’s just the confidence boost we need heading into Army. We’ve got two weeks to prepare, two weeks to get healthy.”
For Fletcher, the freshman linebacker from Nashville, the Army game in two weeks offers another new opportunity.
“I really don’t know what to expect yet,” he said. “I heard it’s a very hard game to play in. I’m just trying to get my mind right for that.”
Winning by 24 should help.
“It’s huge to get this win,” Niumatalolo said. “We have two weeks before the biggest game of the year.”