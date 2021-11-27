The league’s best quarterbacks have endured some unexpected trials in 2021, and the problems have been so widespread, so simultaneous and so varied that it seems like the most preposterous script ever written. It would be an exaggeration to suggest this has been a bad year for QBs, especially with Tom Brady performing at an MVP level at age 44 and Lamar Jackson a candidate to win his second MVP at 24. But those two have also had their challenges, emblematic of a season in which no amount of star power or statistical brilliance can keep even the elite QB crop safe from the falling debris.