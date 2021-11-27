Only the Arizona Cardinals have fewer than three losses, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently offered an explanation that makes as much sense as any for what has been unfolding every week. “You’ve seen this year a lot of crazy things happen with games,” Brady said after the Buccaneers beat the Giants on Monday night. “An old coach of mine used to say, ‘It’s not who you play, it’s how you play when you play them.’”
Every week, pundits jump on one bandwagon, only to hop off the next. Last week, for instance, NFL parity was in full bloom, with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans losing to teams with sub-. 500 records, while the Baltimore Ravens narrowly escaped the same fate. While that may make it difficult to figure out who’s the best team, it does make for compelling viewing. As does the fact that 25 games through Thanksgiving were decided by a game-winning score on the final play, a total the NFL says is the most at this point in a season since it merged with the AFL in 1970.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs
Buccaneers (7-3) at Colts (6-5), 1 p.m., Fox
Jets (2-8) at Texans (2-8), 1 p.m., CBS
Eagles (5-6) at Giants (3-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers (5-6) at Dolphins (4-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Titans (8-3) at Patriots (7-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Steelers (5-4-1) at Bengals (6-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Falcons (4-6) at Jaguars (2-8), 1 p.m., CBS
Chargers (6-4) at Broncos (5-5), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Rams (7-3) at Packers (8-3), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Vikings (5-5) at 49ers (5-5), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Browns (6-5) at Ravens (7-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Titans at Patriots: By doing nothing more than winning its Nov. 18 game against Atlanta, New England moved into first place in the AFC East when Buffalo lost to Indianapolis, prompting the kind of wild celebration Coach Bill Belichick has made a trademark of his career. “Didn’t really think about that,” he said the day after the Bills’ loss to the Colts, and sure enough, Buffalo moved back into a first-place tie with its win Thursday night in New Orleans. “We’ll just take it one day at a time here and get ready for Tennessee.” The Titans, still adjusting to the loss of running back Derrick Henry, will face Coach Mike Vrabel’s former coach in Belichick and are coming off a dreadful loss to the woeful Texans. Ryan Tannehill, who had never thrown more than two interceptions in a game since coming to Tennessee in 2019, threw a career-high four (three of which came in the fourth quarter) against Houston.
Buccaneers at Colts: Tampa Bay recovered from a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Giants, but now it faces the prospect of playing one of the NFL’s hottest teams on the road, where the Buccaneers are 2-3. Star tight end Rob Gronkowski returned Monday night, playing in only his fifth game of the season, and wide receiver Antonio Brown, out since Week 6 with an ankle injury, isn’t expected to return until Week 13. The Colts used what Coach Frank Reich admitted was an “old-school” approach in beating the Bills, running the ball on 70 percent of their plays. Their compelling reason for doing so is the presence of Jonathan Taylor, now the NFL’s leading rusher. He gained 185 yards against Buffalo and rushed for four touchdowns (with a TD catch for good measure). The philosophy enabled the Colts to control the clock for 38 minutes, something they’ll need to do because Brady can’t beat a team if he isn’t on the field.
Eagles at Giants: The Giants were finally healthy on offense Monday, not that it showed against the Buccaneers. They had a mere 215 total yards and one five-yard touchdown drive. Running back Saquon Barkley had 56 total yards, and quarterback Daniel Jones completed 22 of 38 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions. That put the red-hot spotlight on offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who was relieved of his duties Tuesday. In the Eagles, the Giants face an NFC East rival that is 21-5 in head-to-head meetings with New York since 2008 and has won three out of its past four games while developing an offensive identity. The Eagles can begin to ponder postseason possibilities, because they are only a half-game out in the NFC wild-card race and two games behind Dallas in the division after the Cowboys’ overtime loss Thursday.
Late afternoon games
Rams at Packers: Who has more to prove — an underappreciated Green Bay defense, or Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams, who looked out of sorts in their first game after they acquired him? The Packers’ D has been a real surprise, picking up the slack for an offense dealing with Aaron Rodgers’s coronavirus absence and now with what he jokingly described as “covid toe,” then said was a broken toe. Whatever it is, the injury is likely to bother Rodgers, who figures to come under pressure behind an offensive line that lost guard Elgton Jenkins to a torn ACL last week and still has not seen David Bakhtiari return from offseason knee surgery. The Rams, who lost a divisional playoff game to the Packers in January, had a bye week during which they could remember that and relive their Nov. 15 annihilation by the San Francisco 49ers.
Vikings at 49ers: The winner of this game may be on its way to earning one of the NFC’s wild-card spots, and both teams have shown improvement of late. The Vikings have lost two games in overtime and three more by seven or fewer points, but they did eke out a victory over the Packers with a field goal as time expired last week. Quarterback Kirk Cousins remains capable of throwing a game-winning touchdown or game-losing interception, but in 10 starts this season he has a 21-2 touchdowns to interceptions ratio while completing over 68 percent of his attempts. Against Green Bay, Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions and a 128.4 passer rating.
Sunday night
Browns at Ravens: Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield is, by his own admission, more “beat up” than he has ever been as he plays through shoulder, knee and foot injuries. He is also a little testy about his struggles, calling out fans who booed him during Sunday’s ugly win over the Detroit Lions. Facing Baltimore may not do anything to improve his mood. Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser had two sacks, two QB hits, three pressures and a tackle for loss Sunday against the Bears, and rookie Odafe Oweh had six QB pressures on 26 pass rushes as the Ravens pounced on a porous Chicago offensive line. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a scratch last week with an undisclosed illness, leaving Tyler Huntley to fill the void. Jackson is expected to return against the Browns.