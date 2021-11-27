Titans at Patriots: By doing nothing more than winning its Nov. 18 game against Atlanta, New England moved into first place in the AFC East when Buffalo lost to Indianapolis, prompting the kind of wild celebration Coach Bill Belichick has made a trademark of his career. “Didn’t really think about that,” he said the day after the Bills’ loss to the Colts, and sure enough, Buffalo moved back into a first-place tie with its win Thursday night in New Orleans. “We’ll just take it one day at a time here and get ready for Tennessee.” The Titans, still adjusting to the loss of running back Derrick Henry, will face Coach Mike Vrabel’s former coach in Belichick and are coming off a dreadful loss to the woeful Texans. Ryan Tannehill, who had never thrown more than two interceptions in a game since coming to Tennessee in 2019, threw a career-high four (three of which came in the fourth quarter) against Houston.