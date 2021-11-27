The Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) began the celebration at Scott Stadium after record-setting Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw incomplete on fourth and 13 from the Virginia Tech 14 with 34 seconds left, handing the Cavaliers (6-6, 4-4) a fourth straight loss to close the regular season.
Another party ensued in the visitors’ locker room after the Hokies not only kept the Commonwealth Cup in Blacksburg but also secured a bowl berth under interim coach J.C. Price, who replaced Justin Fuente on Nov. 16 with an announcement from Athletic Director Whit Babcock that the school and its sixth-year head coach had mutually parted ways.
“The way those kids just keep coming together, they never splintered,” Price said. “That’s what Virginia Tech’s about. It’s about being a family. They rallied around each other. They just refused to give up.”
The Hokies gashed Virginia’s run defense, ranked last in the ACC, for 320 yards, including Raheem Blackshear gaining 169 and scoring a touchdown on 18 carries. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister added 115 yards on 12 carries to help Virginia Tech win for the 21st time in the rivals’ past 23 meetings.
Virginia can count turnovers, penalties and a bizarre play call one snap before Armstrong’s final throw as contributors to one of its most disheartening losses since Coach Bronco Mendenhall took over in 2016 with the mandate to rebuild the program. Facing third and eight at the Virginia Tech 9, the Cavaliers threw a backward pass to tackle Bobby Haskins, who lost five yards. Despite missing a handful of snaps with an ailing knee, Armstrong finished with 400 yards on 30-for-46 passing with one touchdown; he rushed for two more scores.
“I liked our chances,” Mendenhall said when asked about the tackle eligible pass, adding that it was a play the Cavaliers had practiced extensively.
Virginia Tech got its final points on a safety with 3:17 left thanks to nose tackle Jordan Williams jarring the ball from Armstrong’s grasp deep in Virginia territory. Haskins recovered in the end zone, and the safety gave the Hokies a 29-24 lead.
Trickery from Virginia in the third quarter backfired soon after Armstrong handed off to Keytaon Thompson, who flipped the ball back to him. Thompson then caught a short pass and turned the play into a 17-yard gain to the Hokies’ 21, only to fumble at the end of the run. Virginia Tech’s Norell Pollard recovered at the 17, but the Hokies were assessed a personal foul, moving the ball back to their 9. They converted that turnover into John Parker Romo’s go-ahead field goal from 38 yards with 9:31 left for a 27-24 lead.
The defense made it hold up: Virginia Tech allowed just three points after halftime.
“The kids just tightened their chin straps,” Price said. “The kids just played a little bit harder. We talked at halftime [that] there was no magical call that was going to win this game. It was going to be four quarters of grit, which is what this program’s about.”
Both teams dug deep into their playbooks, highlighted by the Hokies tying the score at 24 on wide receiver Tayvion Robinson’s three-yard pass to quarterback Braxton Burmeister with 10:19 to play in the third quarter. Robinson got the ball on the second of two end-arounds and completed the throw to his wide-open teammate.
The bitterness in this rivalry bubbled to the surface as early as the second possession, when the officials called each side for a personal foul on consecutive snaps. Even afterward, players continued to shove one another and exchange verbal barbs.
During one sequence in the first half, Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield and a host of Virginia players had to be separated in front of the Cavaliers’ sideline. Late in the second quarter, after Virginia Tech had tied the score, members of the Hokies’ special teams ran behind the end zone, waving their arms in front of Virginia fans.
A mental gaffe by the Cavaliers allowed Virginia Tech to draw within 21-17 on Romo’s 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Virginia Tech had gained possession when the Cavaliers were called for roughing the kicker on Peter Moore’s punt on fourth and 22.
Another self-inflicted mistake came when Armstrong threw behind a receiver early in the second quarter and Virginia Tech’s Tae Daley stepped in front of the throw for the interception and ran it back 14 yards to the Hokies’ 47. Five plays later, the score was tied at 14 on Blackshear’s 18-yard run.
“The turnovers possibly made the biggest difference,” Mendenhall said. “We battled back, and we had a chance with four plays at the end of the game to win it. A lot of times, that’s what happens in a close game or a rivalry game — the team that makes the plays is the winner.”