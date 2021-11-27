But Washington has been shrugging off history all season. Down your starting point guard on the second night of a back-to-back, going up against a rested Dallas team lead by Luka Doncic? No problem, apparently.
These history-beating Wizards upended the Mavericks, 120-114, triumphing in a fast-paced, back-and-forth shootout thanks to a fiery start from Bradley Beal (26 points) and late help from usual suspects Kyle Kuzma (22) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16). The Mavericks had won 34 of the teams’ past 44 meetings.
Without point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Washington (13-7) finally found its footing on offense. It shot 57.7 percent from the field, flourishing even in the rare moments when Dallas (10-8) went to a zone defense. It overcame 33 points and 10 assists from Doncic, who led five Mavericks in double figures.
“Playing the second night of a back-to-back, we don’t have Spencer, it’s just a common theme for us I think in general,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Sometimes you’ve got to pull together. … Team effort — it wasn’t just one guy who led the charge.”
Here’s what to know from Saturday’s matchup:
All offense to start
What do the Mavericks and Indiana Pacers have in common, other than a shared history with Rick Carlisle? Washington has scored 41 points against each in a single quarter, a season high.
The Wizards’ offense was cruising along in the first quarter Saturday, in no small part because of Beal. The all-star guard finally played like, well, an all-star after a shaky start to the season compared with his high standards. He continued sharply into the second, finally missing his first shot after 17 minutes on the court. He had 17 points in the first half on 7-for-8 shooting and led a faster-paced offense than the Wizards usually operate.
In fairness to Dallas, there wasn’t an abundance of defense on either end. Washington shot 57.1 percent before halftime, but the Mavericks shot 58.3 percent and walked to the locker room with a 69-61 lead in part because the Wizards weren’t using their support players as well as the Mavericks used theirs. Doncic had Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber to back him up, but Beal was the Wizards’ only scorer in double figures.
It was the highest-scoring half of the season for the Mavericks.
Back-to-back Beal
Beal’s scoring surge is in character beyond the fact that he’s one of the top scorers in the NBA. According to basketball-reference.com, he has averaged the most points per game (22.6) in his career on the second night of back-to-backs.
In fact, the more rest Beal has, the less he scores. He averages 20.8 points in games in which he had at least three nights of rest, 21.2 points on two nights of rest and 22.2 points after one night of rest. Call it a rhythm factor.
Unseld praised Beal’s decision-making as his teammates stepped up in the second half.
“He’s done it before,” Unseld said. “We’ve seen him do it at times throughout this season. But the fact that he didn’t get discouraged [after halftime] — he wasn’t concerned about his touches, his shots. ... He stayed with it, which was great. We knew they were going to blitz him — he garners such attention. He made the right read play after play.”
Gafford rolls; Harrell is quiet
After hosting a block party Friday in Oklahoma City — swatting away eight Thunder shots in a 101-99 win and leading Kuzma to say he has been “calling him Wilt Chamberlain, just blocking [stuff] for no reason” — center Daniel Gafford notched his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds Saturday. He also closed the game out — usually a task reserved for Montrezl Harrell.
Harrell typically is the Wizards’ energy core, but the backup center has been unusually quiet over the past two days. He had 14 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes Friday in Oklahoma City after struggling with what Unseld called nonserious breathing issues, trouble that Unseld said Harrell has dealt with before.
On Saturday, Harrell played more but didn’t have his usual impact. He scored 11 points and added two rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes. He entered the game averaging more than 27 minutes.