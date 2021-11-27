The Wizards’ offense was cruising along in the first quarter Saturday, in no small part because of Beal. The all-star guard finally played like, well, an all-star after a shaky start to the season compared with his high standards. He continued sharply into the second, finally missing his first shot after 17 minutes on the court. He had 17 points in the first half on 7-for-8 shooting and led a faster-paced offense than the Wizards usually operate.