But Washington has been shrugging off history all season. Down your starting point guard on the second night of a back-to-back, going up against a rested Dallas team lead by Luka Doncic? No problem, apparently.
These history-beating Wizards upended the Mavericks, 120-114, triumphing in a fast-paced, back-and-forth shootout thanks to a fiery start from Bradley Beal (26 points) and late help from usual suspects Kyle Kuzma (22) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16). The Mavericks had won 34 of the teams’ past 44 meetings.
Without point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Washington (13-7) finally found its footing on offense and made the necessary adjustments on defense to hold Dallas to just 45 points in the second half.
It shot 57.7 percent from the field, flourishing even in the rare moments when the Mavericks (10-8) went to a zone defense. It overcame 33 points and 10 assists from Doncic, who led five Dallas players in double figures.
Most important for Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. was that his team, without running a different offense and with the added wrinkle of significant defensive shifts at halftime, was able to pull out a second consecutive clutch win after an inconsistent past few weeks.
“I’m not saying we’re going to have a 41-point quarter every night, but to see it come together in stretches, I think the last two nights in particular… [we’re running] same plays," Unseld said. “The fact that we’re finally getting the payoff makes you feel good about what we’re doing. The fact that the guys have not gotten discouraged — they’re going to continue to try to play the right way.”
Here’s what to know from Saturday’s matchup:
All offense to start
What do the Mavericks and Indiana Pacers have in common, other than a shared history with Rick Carlisle? Washington has scored 41 points against each in a single quarter, a season high.
The Wizards’ offense was cruising along in the first quarter Saturday, in no small part because of Beal. The all-star guard finally played like, well, an all-star after a slow to the season compared with his high standards. He continued sharply into the second, finally missing his first shot after 17 minutes on the court. He had 17 points in the first half on 7-for-8 shooting and led a faster-paced offense than the Wizards usually operate.
“He looked like Brad Beal tonight,” Kuzma said.
Washington shot 57.1 percent before halftime, but the Mavericks shot 58.3 percent and walked to the locker room with a 69-61 lead in part because the Wizards weren’t using their support players as well as the Mavericks used theirs. Doncic had Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber to back him up, but Beal was the Wizards’ only scorer in double figures.
It was the highest-scoring half of the season for the Mavericks.
In the second half, Beal took more of a supporting role as Dallas ratcheted up its defense. But his job was done, an aggressive tone established.
"I trust my teammates. I trust them to make the right play, and it means the world to me not having to make every one, Beal said. “I have guys I can throw the ball to and then go get a shot, go create a play for somebody else. I can have a hockey assist. Those are all — I’m definitely proud of [it], and it’s a steppingstone for me, too. It’s a learning process.”
Back-to-back Beal
Beal’s scoring surge is in character beyond the fact that he’s one of the top scorers in the NBA. According to basketball-reference.com, he has averaged the most points per game (22.6) of his career on the second night of back-to-backs.
In fact, the more rest Beal has, the less he scores. He averages 20.8 points in games in which he had at least three nights of rest, 21.2 points on two nights of rest and 22.2 points after one night of rest. Call it a rhythm factor.
Gafford rolls; Harrell is quiet
After hosting a block party Friday in Oklahoma City — swatting away eight Thunder shots in a 101-99 win — center Daniel Gafford notched his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds Saturday. He also closed the game out — usually a task reserved for Montrezl Harrell.
“I be making a joke and calling him Wilt Chamberlain sometimes," Kuzma said, "because he be blocking s--- for no reason.”
Harrell typically is the Wizards’ energy core, but the backup center has been unusually quiet over the past two days. He had 14 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes Friday in Oklahoma City after struggling with what Unseld called nonserious breathing issues, trouble that Unseld said Harrell has dealt with before.
On Saturday, Harrell played more but didn’t have his usual impact. He scored 11 points and added two rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes. He entered the game averaging more than 27 minutes.
Gafford, meantime, flourished even when asked to switch to guard the 6-foot-7 Doncic often in the second half. It was the first time Gafford, at 6-11, had to guard someone of Doncic’s stature and talent for extended stretches.
The center was pleased he was able to thrive in front of a large group of friends and supporters he had visiting from his home state of Arkansas.
“This is the closest that I am to back home ... just being here, I felt a lot more comfortable,” Gafford said. “Being around a lot of people I know, having a lot of people that are close to be at the game — it just felt real good.”