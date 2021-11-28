Dmitry Orlov had the game-winner on the power play with 2:55 left, making it 3-2 after the Capitals had surrendered a 2-0 lead. Three of Orlov’s four goals have been game-winners. Washington went into the third period up 2-0 after second-period goals from Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas. It was the 749th of Ovechkin’s NHL career — and the first of Protas’s.