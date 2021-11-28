“Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of,” Napier said in a statement. “More importantly, we will build a culture that is centered around making an impact on our players: as people, as students, and on the field.”
Florida started the season 5-6, including and 2-6 in the SEC, leading athletic director Scott Stricklin to make a change. The team did beat rival Florida State on Saturday, 24-21, to earn bowl eligibility.
Stricklin said last week there was no timetable for choosing the next coach, but added that the school would use all of its resources to find the right person.
“I’ve followed and studied Billy Napier’s career with interest, and he became the primary target immediately after this position came open,” Stricklin said. “We felt confident he would be an excellent leader for the Gators, which is why he was the only candidate I met with about the job.”
Napier has previous ties to SEC football. He worked as an analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2011 and was the wide receiver coach for the Crimson Tide from 2013-2016.