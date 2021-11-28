Riley also doesn’t seek heightened attention; he already had that, and he already mastered handling that. He does seek possibility at a place that just sits around with bales of it, including a Pac-12 more navigable than the SEC that Oklahoma will join in a questionable fit of hubris. USC has been good and very good but not good enough for a while — Lane Kiffin got fired on a tarmac, Steve Sarkisian got fired for personal reasons, Ed Orgeron didn’t get hired, Helton didn’t get things back after 10-3 and 11-3 seasons of 2016 and 2017 — but it’s about to get energized again, foremost in recruiting.