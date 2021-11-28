While in prison, Vick had promised his girlfriend, Kijafa Frink, that he would marry her once he came home. But Vick had a tendency to be self-absorbed and to say what felt right in the moment. His urgency waned once he got out. Then, one morning, Vick says, Kijafa — who had moved to Leavenworth to be closer to him — packed up their two daughters, Jada and London, and moved back to her native Philadelphia. Two days later, Vick says, he signed with the Eagles for an opportunity to restore his career — and a chance to win back his family.