In horror (Auburn) and in relief or maybe even joy (Alabama), witnesses will remember many details, but here come four. With Auburn ahead 10-3 and Auburn punter Oscar Chapman acing his pinning precision, Alabama took possession at its own 3-yard line with 1:35 remaining, its viability as a playoff team hinging on going 97 yards in 95 seconds amid a grand horror of a road crowd. That’s one. Still stuck on that 3-yard line moments later, Alabama faced a third-and-10. That’s two. From the Auburn 42-yard line later on, Alabama faced a holy-mercy fourth-and-7. That’s three. And from the Auburn 28-yard line later on, Alabama faced a third-and-10, which wound up as Bryce Young’s shocking 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Corey Brooks on the right edge of the end zone just behind the pylon, which in turn highlighted Brooks’s season-long catch total coming into the game: two.