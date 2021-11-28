When the circuit debuted here in 2016, it was the first time New England had hosted a World Cup race in decades, and the fans flocked. Nearly 20,000 people per day came to watch in 2019. This year, as the pandemic lingers, organizers required tickets to control attendance. Still, the weekend is always a homecoming of sorts for the U.S. team, including Shiffrin, who raced at Burke Mountain Academy in northern Vermont as a teen.