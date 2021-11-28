“You get a sense of his confidence, but you’d never know,” Carson Wentz said of Taylor’s growth after the game against the Bills. “You’d never know he was a superstar walking by him in the locker room or in the grocery store, whatever. He’s just a low-key guy but he knows what he can do and he’s confident in himself. I think you keep seeing more and more confidence in his ability, really obviously running the ball but catching the ball out of the backfield, pass protection, all of that and every game it just looks like he’s getting better and better.”