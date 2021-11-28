What you need to know
Don't look now but there actually could be a race in the NFC East
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to make the NFC East race at least somewhat interesting.
The Eagles have won two straight and three of four games. They’re within a game of .500, at 5-6, entering their early-afternoon game Sunday against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.
With a victory Sunday over the Giants, the Eagles would pull to within 1.5 games of the suddenly struggling Dallas Cowboys for the division lead.
The Cowboys are supposed to be a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles are in retooling mode with Nick Sirianni in his first season as an NFL head coach and Jalen Hurts in his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback.
The Cowboys have looked like the class of the division all season and had a chance to turn the NFC East race into a runaway. But they’ve lost two straight and three of four games following their Thanksgiving defeat at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.
It still would be a shock for the Cowboys not to win the division. But the Eagles at least have an opportunity to create some measure of December intrigue.
A tough task looms as Jonathan Taylor pursues history
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, can trot into NFL history against the Buccaneers by rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring a touchdown in his ninth straight game, something no other player has accomplished in the same span.
He’ll have his work cut out for him, though, because Tampa Bay’s defense is giving up an average of only 78.4 rushing yards per game, a figure that is tops in the NFL, and an average of 3.8 yards per carry. The defense has given up only six rushing touchdowns all season and only the Bears’ Khalil Herbert has gotten to triple digits, running for 100 yards. As if that weren’t daunting enough, the Bucs will be bolstered by the return of run-stuffer Vita Vea from a knee injury.
Against the Bills last week, Taylor rushed for 185 yards and scored four touchdowns (with another coming on a pass), becoming one of only four running backs to do so since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.
“You get a sense of his confidence, but you’d never know,” Carson Wentz said of Taylor’s growth after the game against the Bills. “You’d never know he was a superstar walking by him in the locker room or in the grocery store, whatever. He’s just a low-key guy but he knows what he can do and he’s confident in himself. I think you keep seeing more and more confidence in his ability, really obviously running the ball but catching the ball out of the backfield, pass protection, all of that and every game it just looks like he’s getting better and better.”
Huge viewership number for Cowboys-Raiders reinforces NFL's TV might
The television-viewership might of the NFL was reinforced in a big way on Thanksgiving Day.
The late-afternoon game Thursday between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders drew an average of 38.531 million viewers on CBS, according to the network.
It was the most-watched game of the season and the most-watched show on television since last season’s Super Bowl.
It also was the most-watched NFL regular season game since a Giants-49ers clash drew 41.474 million viewers on ABC on Dec. 3, 1990.
The Raiders-Cowboys game was far from elegant. The two teams combined for 28 penalties as the Raiders prevailed, 36-33, in overtime.
But in this time of changing viewing habits and declining ratings for most TV properties, the mammoth audience drawn by the game reinforced the NFL’s place as the most valuable commodity for the networks.
Aaron Rodgers faces Rams after no practices all week
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Green Bay Packers’ late-afternoon game at Lambeau Field without having practiced all week.
After that, the Packers will be on their bye week and Rodgers will decide on possible treatment options for his fractured toe.
“It’s just about pain management,” Rodgers said during his midweek news conference. “There’s surgical options as well that wouldn’t involve missing time …. I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye week and decide what would be best to make sure I get to the finish line.”
Rodgers said he does not intend for the injury to keep him out of the Packers’ lineup at all.
“I don’t plan on missing any time,” he said. “That’s why I mentioned there are surgical options. But I wouldn’t entertain that unless … it prohibited me from playing. I’m going to deal with the pain. It’s all about pain management. I’m going to deal with the pain as this goes on. And hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps. But I’ll try to be on the practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain and the goal is to play every single week.”
Rodgers has played two games since returning from missing one game following his positive test for the coronavirus. His injury occurred during his 10-day isolation, he said.
“It comes down to managing the pain,” Rodgers said. “The injury, I suffered when I was in quarantine doing my own workouts and trying to ramp up my conditioning. Didn’t think it was what it was, until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared.”
Rodgers showed his foot to reporters during his video news conference to demonstrate that he did not have “covid toe” as he’d mentioned — not seriously, it turned out — during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”
“I have a fractured toe,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “I’ve never had a covid toe before.”
Challenges remain as NFL reaches two-thirds mark of second season amid pandemic
The stretch run of the NFL’s regular season is at hand. The league must hope that its relatively good fortune in dealing with coronavirus-related issues continues as it attempts to reach the finish line on its second season played amid the pandemic.
This is the two-thirds mark of the 18-week regular season, as the NFL plays the Sunday slate of Week 12 games. Teams have continued to deal with disruptions from the virus this season, with some players and coaches missing games under the protocols. But the disruptions have been comparatively minimal and isolated thus far, with no games having been postponed leaguewide.
There are worries as the winter months arrive. Caseloads in the United States are up, particularly in areas of the Upper Midwest and Northeast. Experts worldwide are expressing concern about the identification of the new Omicron variant in South Africa.
NFL officials regularly say that the league’s testing results generally are reflective of the conditions in teams’ surrounding communities. The league has tightened protocols around the Thanksgiving holiday. Players, coaches and team staffers will be tested twice this week, regardless of their vaccination status, and are subject to toughened mask-wearing requirements within team facilities.
This will be a key week for the league as team members return from holiday gatherings. The number of cases within the NFL recently has been up, and league leaders have offered reminders to teams of the need for vigilance in the coming weeks.