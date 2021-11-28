What you need to know
A.J. Brown joins list of sidelined Titans' standouts ahead of clash with Patriots
The Tennessee Titans will be decidedly shorthanded on offense when they play an early-afternoon game Sunday at New England that matches up top AFC contenders.
The Titans placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on their injured reserve list Saturday. He’ll miss at least three games because of a chest injury. Brown joins tailback Derrick Henry and wideout Julio Jones among the key Titans players on the IR list.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s wide receivers against the Patriots will include Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dez Fitzpatrick, Chester Rogers and Cody Hollister. The Titans signed wideout Golden Tate last week but did not promote him from the practice squad to the active roster for this game.
No provision in settlement for NFL expansion team in St. Louis
The city of St. Louis and its partners in its lawsuit against the Rams and the NFL over the franchise’s move to Los Angeles secured a sizable financial payment as part of the settlement announced last week.
But they did not secure an NFL expansion franchise for the city.
According to two people familiar with the terms of the settlement, it does not contain any provision for St. Louis to be awarded a team.
The settlement is worth $790 million, officials in St. Louis announced Wednesday.
The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed the lawsuit in 2017 against the Rams, their owner Stan Kroenke, the NFL and team owners, accusing the league of violating its own franchise-relocation rules in a manner that broke state law.
The owners voted in January 2016 to allow the Rams to move from St. Louis to Inglewood, Calif.
Thaddeus Moss, Randy Moss's son, is active Sunday for the Bengals
Tight end Thaddeus Moss is active for the Cincinnati Bengals for their early-afternoon game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is in line to make his NFL debut.
The Bengals elevated Moss, a former undrafted rookie who is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, from their practice squad to their roster Saturday. Moss was not on the game-day inactive list announced Sunday, making him eligible to play against the Steelers.
Moss could join his more celebrated former LSU teammates, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, in the Bengals’ offensive lineup.
Moss originally signed with the Washington Football Team after going undrafted but was injured and did not play any games last season.
Freddie Kitchens expected to debut as Giants' offensive play-caller
It is generally expected that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will take over as the New York Giants’ offensive play-caller following last week’s firing of Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator. If so, Kitchens’s debut in that role comes in the Giants’ early-afternoon game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J.
Coach Joe Judge declined to specify following Garrett’s dismissal Tuesday which Giants coach would serve as the offensive play-caller. Judge called it a collaborative process and the Giants did not make an offensive coordinator available to speak to reporters later in the week.
But Judge mostly oversaw special teams with the New England Patriots before being hired by the Giants as a head coach. He did have a brief stint as the wide receivers coach in New England.
Kitchens had success as an offensive coordinator in Cleveland before being promoted to head coach and lasting only one season in that role. He joined Judge’s staff with the Giants last season as the tight ends coach.
The Giants are ranked 23rd in the NFL in total offense and 25th in scoring offense.
With the Giants at 3-7 and on their way to missing the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, more changes could be coming. Judge is in his second season as the team’s head coach and has a record of 9-17. Even if he stays beyond this season, he could work with a new general manager. Dave Gettleman has had a spotty draft record that includes controversially using lofty picks on tailback Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones. So it hardly came as a surprise when the NFL Network reported Sunday that Gettleman is unlikely to return for another season.
Don't look now but there actually could be a race in the NFC East
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to make the NFC East race at least somewhat interesting.
The Eagles have won two straight and three of four games. They’re within a game of .500, at 5-6, entering their early-afternoon game Sunday against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.
With a victory Sunday over the Giants, the Eagles would pull to within 1.5 games of the suddenly struggling Dallas Cowboys for the division lead.
The Cowboys are supposed to be a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles are in retooling mode with Nick Sirianni in his first season as an NFL head coach and Jalen Hurts in his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback.
The Cowboys have looked like the class of the division all season and had a chance to turn the NFC East race into a runaway. But they’ve lost two straight and three of four games following their Thanksgiving defeat at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.
It still would be a shock for the Cowboys not to win the division. But the Eagles at least have an opportunity to create some measure of December intrigue.
A tough task looms as Jonathan Taylor pursues history
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, can trot into NFL history against the Buccaneers by rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring a touchdown in his ninth straight game, something no other player has accomplished in the same span.
He’ll have his work cut out for him, though, because Tampa Bay’s defense is giving up an average of only 78.4 rushing yards per game, a figure that is tops in the NFL, and an average of 3.8 yards per carry. The defense has given up only six rushing touchdowns all season and only the Bears’ Khalil Herbert has gotten to triple digits, running for 100 yards. As if that weren’t daunting enough, the Bucs will be bolstered by the return of run-stuffer Vita Vea from a knee injury.
Against the Bills last week, Taylor rushed for 185 yards and scored four touchdowns (with another coming on a pass), becoming one of only four running backs to do so since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.
“You get a sense of his confidence, but you’d never know,” Carson Wentz said of Taylor’s growth after the game against the Bills. “You’d never know he was a superstar walking by him in the locker room or in the grocery store, whatever. He’s just a low-key guy but he knows what he can do and he’s confident in himself. I think you keep seeing more and more confidence in his ability, really obviously running the ball but catching the ball out of the backfield, pass protection, all of that and every game it just looks like he’s getting better and better.”
Huge viewership number for Cowboys-Raiders reinforces NFL's TV might
The television-viewership might of the NFL was reinforced in a big way on Thanksgiving Day.
The late-afternoon game Thursday between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders drew an average of 38.531 million viewers on CBS, according to the network.
It was the most-watched game of the season and the most-watched show on television since last season’s Super Bowl.
It also was the most-watched NFL regular season game since a Giants-49ers clash drew 41.474 million viewers on ABC on Dec. 3, 1990.
The Raiders-Cowboys game was far from elegant. The two teams combined for 28 penalties as the Raiders prevailed, 36-33, in overtime.
But in this time of changing viewing habits and declining ratings for most TV properties, the mammoth audience drawn by the game reinforced the NFL’s place as the most valuable commodity for the networks.
Aaron Rodgers faces Rams after no practices all week
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Green Bay Packers’ late-afternoon game at Lambeau Field without having practiced all week.
After that, the Packers will be on their bye week and Rodgers will decide on possible treatment options for his fractured toe.
“It’s just about pain management,” Rodgers said during his midweek news conference. “There’s surgical options as well that wouldn’t involve missing time …. I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye week and decide what would be best to make sure I get to the finish line.”
Rodgers said he does not intend for the injury to keep him out of the Packers’ lineup at all.
“I don’t plan on missing any time,” he said. “That’s why I mentioned there are surgical options. But I wouldn’t entertain that unless … it prohibited me from playing. I’m going to deal with the pain. It’s all about pain management. I’m going to deal with the pain as this goes on. And hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps. But I’ll try to be on the practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain and the goal is to play every single week.”
Rodgers has played two games since returning from missing one game following his positive test for the coronavirus. His injury occurred during his 10-day isolation, he said.
“It comes down to managing the pain,” Rodgers said. “The injury, I suffered when I was in quarantine doing my own workouts and trying to ramp up my conditioning. Didn’t think it was what it was, until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared.”
Rodgers showed his foot to reporters during his video news conference to demonstrate that he did not have “covid toe” as he’d mentioned — not seriously, it turned out — during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”
“I have a fractured toe,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “I’ve never had a covid toe before.”
Challenges remain as NFL reaches two-thirds mark of second season amid pandemic
The stretch run of the NFL’s regular season is at hand. The league must hope that its relatively good fortune in dealing with coronavirus-related issues continues as it attempts to reach the finish line on its second season played amid the pandemic.
This is the two-thirds mark of the 18-week regular season, as the NFL plays the Sunday slate of Week 12 games. Teams have continued to deal with disruptions from the virus this season, with some players and coaches missing games under the protocols. But the disruptions have been comparatively minimal and isolated thus far, with no games having been postponed leaguewide.
There are worries as the winter months arrive. Caseloads in the United States are up, particularly in areas of the Upper Midwest and Northeast. Experts worldwide are expressing concern about the identification of the new Omicron variant in South Africa.
NFL officials regularly say that the league’s testing results generally are reflective of the conditions in teams’ surrounding communities. The league has tightened protocols around the Thanksgiving holiday. Players, coaches and team staffers will be tested twice this week, regardless of their vaccination status, and are subject to toughened mask-wearing requirements within team facilities.
This will be a key week for the league as team members return from holiday gatherings. The number of cases within the NFL recently has been up, and league leaders have offered reminders to teams of the need for vigilance in the coming weeks.